Left Menu

Asha Nautiyal Takes Strong Lead in Kedarnath Bypoll

In the Kedarnath bypoll, BJP's Asha Nautiyal emerged as a strong contender, leading by 1,005 votes after the second round. The by-election was held due to the passing of former representative Shaila Rani Rawat. Manoj Rawat of Congress and independent Tribhuvan Singh lag behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:51 IST
Asha Nautiyal Takes Strong Lead in Kedarnath Bypoll
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Nautiyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party has established a commanding lead in the Kedarnath bypoll, securing an advantage of 1,005 votes after the second round of counting.

The election comes in the wake of the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, prompting a necessary by-election held on November 20.

Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh and Congress' Manoj Rawat are currently trailing as counting proceeds under heightened security measures, commencing at 8 am on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024