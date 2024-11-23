Asha Nautiyal Takes Strong Lead in Kedarnath Bypoll

Asha Nautiyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party has established a commanding lead in the Kedarnath bypoll, securing an advantage of 1,005 votes after the second round of counting.

The election comes in the wake of the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, prompting a necessary by-election held on November 20.

Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh and Congress' Manoj Rawat are currently trailing as counting proceeds under heightened security measures, commencing at 8 am on Saturday.

