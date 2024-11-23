Asha Nautiyal Takes Strong Lead in Kedarnath Bypoll
In the Kedarnath bypoll, BJP's Asha Nautiyal emerged as a strong contender, leading by 1,005 votes after the second round. The by-election was held due to the passing of former representative Shaila Rani Rawat. Manoj Rawat of Congress and independent Tribhuvan Singh lag behind.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Asha Nautiyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party has established a commanding lead in the Kedarnath bypoll, securing an advantage of 1,005 votes after the second round of counting.
The election comes in the wake of the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, prompting a necessary by-election held on November 20.
Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh and Congress' Manoj Rawat are currently trailing as counting proceeds under heightened security measures, commencing at 8 am on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans On Track for Congressional Dominance
Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control
Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Onion Farming Policies