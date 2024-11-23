Hemant Soren's Resilience: From Jail to Chief Minister
Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, secured victory in the Barhait constituency. Despite facing legal challenges and a brief imprisonment over money laundering charges, he returned to political prominence, being elected as JMM's legislature party leader and swearing in as chief minister for the third time.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's political landscape has once again seen Hemant Soren at the forefront, as he leads in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 2,812 votes against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.
In 2019, Soren contested in both Barhait and Dumka, emerging victorious with significant margins of 25,740 and 13,188 votes, respectively. He later vacated the Dumka seat, allowing his brother, Basant Soren, to win there in a bypoll.
Despite the setbacks, including resigning from his post as Chief Minister and facing arrest by the ED in a money laundering case, Hemant Soren's political resilience saw him released on bail and swearing in as the chief minister for a third time after Champai Soren's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Birthday Wishes from Modi to Telangana's Chief Minister
Snack Mix-Up: Investigation Launched After Chief Minister's Cake is Served to Staff
Haryana Chief Minister Unveils 'Vivadon ka Samadhan' for HSVP Plot Allottees
ED Seizes Assets in Major Money Laundering Crackdown Across Two Cities
Gujarat Conman Faces Legal Action Under Money Laundering Charges