Hemant Soren's Resilience: From Jail to Chief Minister

Jharkhand's political landscape has once again seen Hemant Soren at the forefront, as he leads in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 2,812 votes against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

In 2019, Soren contested in both Barhait and Dumka, emerging victorious with significant margins of 25,740 and 13,188 votes, respectively. He later vacated the Dumka seat, allowing his brother, Basant Soren, to win there in a bypoll.

Despite the setbacks, including resigning from his post as Chief Minister and facing arrest by the ED in a money laundering case, Hemant Soren's political resilience saw him released on bail and swearing in as the chief minister for a third time after Champai Soren's resignation.

