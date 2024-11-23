Early Trends Indicate a BJP Surge in Key Indian Assembly Elections
As vote counting unfolds in assembly elections across Jharkhand and Maharashtra, early trends reveal BJP's strong performance, with key candidates like Bharath Bommai and U R Pradeep taking the lead. The political landscape sees BJP leading in 100 Maharashtra seats, signaling potential victories in this fierce electoral contest.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, early trends from the assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, along with by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies across 15 states, have begun to surface. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bharath Bommai is currently leading from the Shiggaon assembly constituency in Karnataka, as per the preliminary results from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Bommai, son of the former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, faces competition from Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Ravi Krishna Reddy of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi. In a similar electoral face-off, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate U R Pradeep has taken the lead in the Chelakkara assembly constituency in Kerala, surpassing rivals K Balakrishnan from BJP and Ramya Haridas from INC.
Across the country, in Bihar, Raushan Kumar holds a lead in the Imamganj assembly constituency against Jitendra Paswan of the Jan Suraaj Party and Deepa Kumari of Hindustani Awan Morcha (Secular). The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears positioned to cross the halfway mark, while opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lags behind. The counting of votes started at 8:00 AM, and the evolving trends highlight a possible shift in political power today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- elections
- Jharkhand
- Maharashtra
- Bharath Bommai
- U R Pradeep
- Shiv Sena
- ECI
- Mahayuti
- MVA
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Sparks: Shinde Criticizes Shiv Sena's Flaming Torch Symbol
Uddhav Thackeray Defends Shiv Sena's Identity Amid Political Rivalries
A party in Maha Vikas Aghadi has handed over its “remote control” to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray: PM Modi on Shiv Sena (UBT).
Stage Scare at Shiv Sena Rally: Uddhav Thackeray's Narrow Escape
Haryana Shiv Sena Leader Files Cyber Complaint Over Gang Threat