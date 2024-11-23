Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Elections Vote Count
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP, challenges the legitimacy of Maharashtra election results, alleging vote manipulation. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance gains significant leads, while opposition leaders question EVM reliability. Tensions rise as Raut accuses rival parties of unjustly acquiring seats, promising further discussions post-results.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut voiced skepticism regarding the electoral outcomes from Maharashtra's assembly election vote count, suggesting manipulation to undermine the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seats. He argued that the currently emerging results do not reflect the will of Maharashtra's citizens and questioned the unexpected gains by NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena.
Expressing disbelief at the figures reported, Raut alleged a deliberate tampering with seat counts. "This cannot be the public's decision," insisted Raut, stressing the faith citizens place in Maharashtra's leaders. Speculating on the allocations, he noted disbelief in figures suggesting Shinde's gain of 60 seats and BJP's 125.
Adding to the debate, Senior Congress leader Udit Raj criticized electronic voting machines (EVMs), labeling them as facilitators of dubious electoral victories. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears to be surging ahead with 220 seats, as per Election Commission trends, leaving the MVA trailing substantially.
