Mahayuti Secures Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a significant majority in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections, leading in 220 seats. Celebrations erupted at the BJP's Mumbai headquarters. The Shiv Sena, NCP, and other smaller parties trailed behind. The victorious coalition is set to form the government, with the Chief Minister's appointment eagerly awaited.
- Country:
- India
The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, as they surpassed the crucial majority threshold. According to the Election Commission of India's data around 11:00 AM, the coalition secured a remarkable lead in 220 seats, setting the stage for a landslide victory in the state.
At the heart of the alliance's triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party took the lead with 128 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which secured 55 seats. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party, under the leadership of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, led in 35 seats. The Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party claimed a lead in two seats.
In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggled, leading only in 51 seats. Among its ranks, the Indian National Congress led in 20 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 16, and NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar in 13. Meanwhile, 2 seats went to the Samajwadi Party, each for AIMIM, JSS, and PWPI, and other smaller parties claimed their stake with leads in singular seats. The celebrations and political maneuvers now spotlight the upcoming selection of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi will be defeated in Maharashtra assembly polls the same way Congress was wiped out in Haryana: Amit Shah in Sangli.
At this age, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar tells lies that businesses are moving out of Maharashtra: Amit Shah at Satara rally.
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
TMC Urges ECI to Address Alleged BJP Misconduct and Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal By-elections