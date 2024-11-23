Mahayuti Secures Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, as they surpassed the crucial majority threshold. According to the Election Commission of India's data around 11:00 AM, the coalition secured a remarkable lead in 220 seats, setting the stage for a landslide victory in the state.

At the heart of the alliance's triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party took the lead with 128 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which secured 55 seats. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party, under the leadership of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, led in 35 seats. The Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party claimed a lead in two seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggled, leading only in 51 seats. Among its ranks, the Indian National Congress led in 20 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 16, and NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar in 13. Meanwhile, 2 seats went to the Samajwadi Party, each for AIMIM, JSS, and PWPI, and other smaller parties claimed their stake with leads in singular seats. The celebrations and political maneuvers now spotlight the upcoming selection of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)