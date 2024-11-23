BJP's Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Hat-Trick Victory in Maharashtra Elections

As the Mahayuti coalition takes the lead in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia expressed confidence that the party is on track to secure victories in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and by-elections in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Saying that "Hum Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain," a slogan popularized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhatia stressed unity as a key factor behind the probable win. He highlighted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a hat-trick, reflecting the blessings and support of the people towards BJP.

In response to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "Divide and Rule" accusation against the BJP, Bhatia argued that such tactics aim to empower infiltrators. Early trends show the Mahayuti alliance leading in 220 seats, with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trailing, while the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan leads in 50 seats in Jharkhand.

