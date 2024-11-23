Left Menu

BJP Dominates Uttar Pradesh Bypolls, Samajwadi Party Trails

The BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, while the Samajwadi Party leads in three. Key BJP leaders are ahead in Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, and Majhawan, while RLD leads in Meerapur. SP holds Karhal, Sisamau, and Katehari seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:29 IST
In the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), surged ahead in six out of nine contested seats, according to election trends released by the Election Commission.

The BJP demonstrated strong leads in the constituencies of Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, and Majhawan, while the RLD assumed a commanding position in Meerapur. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintained leadership in Karhal, Katehari, and Sisamau.

Notably, in Meerapur, RLD's Mithilesh Pal has a strong lead of 18,281 votes. On the BJP side, Ramveer Singh and Sanjeev Sharma hold significant margins in Kundarki and Ghaziabad, respectively. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Yadav leads by 23,655 votes in Karhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

