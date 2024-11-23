BJP Dominates Uttar Pradesh Bypolls, Samajwadi Party Trails
The BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, while the Samajwadi Party leads in three. Key BJP leaders are ahead in Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, and Majhawan, while RLD leads in Meerapur. SP holds Karhal, Sisamau, and Katehari seats.
- Country:
- India
In the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), surged ahead in six out of nine contested seats, according to election trends released by the Election Commission.
The BJP demonstrated strong leads in the constituencies of Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, and Majhawan, while the RLD assumed a commanding position in Meerapur. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintained leadership in Karhal, Katehari, and Sisamau.
Notably, in Meerapur, RLD's Mithilesh Pal has a strong lead of 18,281 votes. On the BJP side, Ramveer Singh and Sanjeev Sharma hold significant margins in Kundarki and Ghaziabad, respectively. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Yadav leads by 23,655 votes in Karhal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Legacy and Leadership
Outrage in Mizoram: Political Parties Condemn Brutal Killing and Arson in Jiribam
Tensions Rise as Samajwadi Party MLA Faces FIR Over Police Station Protest
Clash of Legacies: Yogi Adityanath Critiques Samajwadi Party's Heritage
Wife of Jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Under Legal Scrutiny