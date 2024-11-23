Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs as ECI's Verdicts Resonate with Voters

The Mahayuti alliance achieves a sweeping victory in Maharashtra elections. Challenges to the Election Commission of India's decisions by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction fail in judicial and public arenas. ECI's impartial mandates on party splits receive strong voter endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:31 IST
Mahayuti Triumphs as ECI's Verdicts Resonate with Voters
Celebrations at NCP office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance is poised to secure a commanding win in the Maharashtra elections, leading in 220 out of 288 seats, according to current election trends. The legal challenge mounted by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision has found no traction, neither in the Supreme Court nor among the electorate.

In a decisive move, the ECI granted the original Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction in a 2023 order, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court. As of noon, the Eknath Shinde faction held 56 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray group managed only 19, affirming the ECI's ruling with the voters.

The political transformation began in 2023 when 40 of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, citing ideological deviations and leadership issues. This schism, characterized by a revolt against Thackeray's leadership, has now received further validation from voters in the latest assembly elections. Similarly, the electorate has endorsed the ECI's verdict on the NCP split, with the Ajit Pawar faction leading significantly over the Sharad Pawar-led faction. These outcomes underscore public alignment with the ECI's decisions, underscoring its legitimacy and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024