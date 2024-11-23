Mahayuti Triumphs as ECI's Verdicts Resonate with Voters

The Mahayuti alliance is poised to secure a commanding win in the Maharashtra elections, leading in 220 out of 288 seats, according to current election trends. The legal challenge mounted by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision has found no traction, neither in the Supreme Court nor among the electorate.

In a decisive move, the ECI granted the original Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction in a 2023 order, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court. As of noon, the Eknath Shinde faction held 56 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray group managed only 19, affirming the ECI's ruling with the voters.

The political transformation began in 2023 when 40 of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, citing ideological deviations and leadership issues. This schism, characterized by a revolt against Thackeray's leadership, has now received further validation from voters in the latest assembly elections. Similarly, the electorate has endorsed the ECI's verdict on the NCP split, with the Ajit Pawar faction leading significantly over the Sharad Pawar-led faction. These outcomes underscore public alignment with the ECI's decisions, underscoring its legitimacy and impartiality.

