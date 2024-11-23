Santukrao Hambarde Leads in Nanded Bypoll

Santukrao Hambarde, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is leading the Nanded bypolls by 12,283 votes over Congress candidate Ravindra Chavan, according to recent figures from the Election Commission.

The election in Nanded was triggered following the demise of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan, his son, is facing a direct contest against Hambarde.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar won the Nanded seat for BJP, defeating Ashok Chavan. Though Chikhalikar lost to Vasant Chavan by over 59,000 votes in 2024, he is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, contending for assembly elections in Loha, Nanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)