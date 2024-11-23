Left Menu

Santukrao Hambarde Leads in Nanded Bypoll

Santukrao Hambarde of BJP leads with 12,283 votes against Congress' Ravindra Chavan in the Nanded bypoll. This election was prompted by the death of MP Vasant Chavan. Past elections saw Ashok Chavan's departure from Congress and Pratap Patil Chikhalikar's political shifts between parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:50 IST
Santukrao Hambarde Leads in Nanded Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Santukrao Hambarde, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is leading the Nanded bypolls by 12,283 votes over Congress candidate Ravindra Chavan, according to recent figures from the Election Commission.

The election in Nanded was triggered following the demise of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan, his son, is facing a direct contest against Hambarde.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar won the Nanded seat for BJP, defeating Ashok Chavan. Though Chikhalikar lost to Vasant Chavan by over 59,000 votes in 2024, he is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, contending for assembly elections in Loha, Nanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024