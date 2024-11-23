Left Menu

People's Mandate in Maharashtra: A Testament to Bal Thackeray's Ideals

The Maharashtra assembly election results show a decisive victory for the ruling Mahayuti, led by Eknath Shinde, with roots in the ideals of Bal Thackeray. Shrikant Shinde attributes this success to welfare schemes and leadership accessibility. The split Shiv Sena factions highlight ongoing leadership and legacy battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly elections have delivered a clear verdict in favor of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, suggesting a continuation of the late Bal Thackeray's ideals. Eknath Shinde, a key figure in this victory, has been credited alongside his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Shiv Sena, which split in 2022 following Eknath Shinde's rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sees the Mahayuti claiming widespread support with early trends showing significant leads.

Central to the victory were welfare schemes and the CM's open-door policy at his Varsha residence. Shrikant Shinde emphasized the role of schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana in rallying support, as the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led faction trails behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

