People's Mandate in Maharashtra: A Testament to Bal Thackeray's Ideals
The Maharashtra assembly election results show a decisive victory for the ruling Mahayuti, led by Eknath Shinde, with roots in the ideals of Bal Thackeray. Shrikant Shinde attributes this success to welfare schemes and leadership accessibility. The split Shiv Sena factions highlight ongoing leadership and legacy battles.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra assembly elections have delivered a clear verdict in favor of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, suggesting a continuation of the late Bal Thackeray's ideals. Eknath Shinde, a key figure in this victory, has been credited alongside his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
The Shiv Sena, which split in 2022 following Eknath Shinde's rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sees the Mahayuti claiming widespread support with early trends showing significant leads.
Central to the victory were welfare schemes and the CM's open-door policy at his Varsha residence. Shrikant Shinde emphasized the role of schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana in rallying support, as the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led faction trails behind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Amit Shah Rallies Support for Mahayuti, Asserts Development in Maharashtra
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule