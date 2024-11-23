People's Mandate in Maharashtra: A Testament to Bal Thackeray's Ideals

The Maharashtra assembly elections have delivered a clear verdict in favor of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, suggesting a continuation of the late Bal Thackeray's ideals. Eknath Shinde, a key figure in this victory, has been credited alongside his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Shiv Sena, which split in 2022 following Eknath Shinde's rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sees the Mahayuti claiming widespread support with early trends showing significant leads.

Central to the victory were welfare schemes and the CM's open-door policy at his Varsha residence. Shrikant Shinde emphasized the role of schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana in rallying support, as the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led faction trails behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)