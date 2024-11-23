TMC Triumphs in West Bengal Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) clinched three critical assembly seats in recent West Bengal bypolls and led in three other constituencies, solidifying its grip on the state amidst lingering protests ignited by the RG Kar Medical College incident.

The high-stakes elections took place in six constituencies—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST)—following resignations of current MLAs who moved to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections. TMC's commanding performance marks a formidable presence in South Bengal while reclaiming the Madarihat seat from the BJP.

Key victories include Sangita Roy's overwhelming win in Sitai and Jayprakash Toppo's reclaiming of Madarihat, underscoring the TMC's resilience. This electoral outcome is a boost for TMC after Lok Sabha gains but a setback for the BJP, amid Mamata Banerjee's reassurance of her leadership strength despite controversies and opposition criticisms.

