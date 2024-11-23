Left Menu

TMC Triumphs in West Bengal Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil

The TMC secured victories in three key assembly seats and led in three others during West Bengal's bypolls, affirming its dominance despite ongoing protests over the RG Kar Medical College incident. This highlights TMC's stronghold in South Bengal and challenges faced by the BJP in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:55 IST
TMC Triumphs in West Bengal Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) clinched three critical assembly seats in recent West Bengal bypolls and led in three other constituencies, solidifying its grip on the state amidst lingering protests ignited by the RG Kar Medical College incident.

The high-stakes elections took place in six constituencies—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST)—following resignations of current MLAs who moved to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections. TMC's commanding performance marks a formidable presence in South Bengal while reclaiming the Madarihat seat from the BJP.

Key victories include Sangita Roy's overwhelming win in Sitai and Jayprakash Toppo's reclaiming of Madarihat, underscoring the TMC's resilience. This electoral outcome is a boost for TMC after Lok Sabha gains but a setback for the BJP, amid Mamata Banerjee's reassurance of her leadership strength despite controversies and opposition criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024