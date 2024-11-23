Landslide Victory: AAP's Ishank Kumar Clinches Chabbewal Seat

AAP candidate Dr. Ishank Kumar Chabbewal secured a decisive win in the Punjab assembly elections, claiming the Chabbewal seat with a major margin over Congress challenger Ranjit Kumar.

Ishank Kumar, who garnered 51,904 votes, easily outpaced his competition, with Ranjit Kumar receiving 23,214 votes and the BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal trailing with 8,692, according to Election Commission data.

The bypoll was sparked by the election of Ishank Kumar's father, former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal, to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur. Raj Kumar had previously held the Chabbewal Assembly seat in 2017 and 2022 as a Congress candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)