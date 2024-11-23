Landslide Victory: AAP's Ishank Kumar Clinches Chabbewal Seat
AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab by defeating Congress's Ranjit Kumar with a margin of 28,690 votes. Ishank Kumar, a doctor, polled 51,904 votes, while the BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal came third with 8,692 votes. The bypoll was held after his father, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, moved to the Lok Sabha.
AAP candidate Dr. Ishank Kumar Chabbewal secured a decisive win in the Punjab assembly elections, claiming the Chabbewal seat with a major margin over Congress challenger Ranjit Kumar.
Ishank Kumar, who garnered 51,904 votes, easily outpaced his competition, with Ranjit Kumar receiving 23,214 votes and the BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal trailing with 8,692, according to Election Commission data.
The bypoll was sparked by the election of Ishank Kumar's father, former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal, to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur. Raj Kumar had previously held the Chabbewal Assembly seat in 2017 and 2022 as a Congress candidate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
