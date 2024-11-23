Left Menu

Congress Leaders Detained Amid Job Scam Protest in Panaji

Several Congress leaders, including Amit Patkar and MP Viriato Fernandes, were detained during a protest in Panaji against a job scam implicating the Goa government. The protest aimed to pressure for a judicial inquiry into the alleged scam involving more than 40 FIRs across the state.

Updated: 23-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Panaji, police detained several Congress leaders on Saturday as the party staged a protest against an alleged job 'scam' linked to the state's government.

Among those detained were the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes, following efforts to block roads near Azad Maidan.

The protestors sought to march to Altinho, where the Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, resides. Amit Patkar demanded the state government's resignation, accusing the Chief Minister of orchestrating the scam, and called for a judicial inquiry into widespread allegations. Police revealed more than 40 First Information Reports filed statewide, asserting over 20 associated detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

