Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Key Leaders Dominate
In Maharashtra's state elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, maintain significant leads in their constituencies. Meanwhile, senior Congress figures, including former CM Prithviraj Chavan, are trailing. The elections see a mix of close contests and clear leads across the state.
As the November 20 state elections progress in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, have secured commanding leads in their respective constituencies.
CM Shinde has pulled ahead by 50,559 votes over opponent Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane, while Deputy CM Fadnavis leads Congress's Prafulla Gudadhe by 20,919 votes in Nagpur South West.
However, it's not all smooth sailing for the Congress party; senior leaders like Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat find themselves trailing in key seats, highlighting a tough electoral battle.
