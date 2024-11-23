Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti's Dominance Led by Modi's Slogan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praises the Mahayuti's strong performance in the assembly polls, attributing success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan. Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West assembly seat with a significant margin. The Mahayuti leads in over 210 out of 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:10 IST
Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti's Dominance Led by Modi's Slogan
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the ruling Mahayuti's performance in the assembly elections, crediting the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful 'ek hai toh safe hai' mantra.

In the Nagpur South West assembly seat, Fadnavis holds a leading margin of 19,437 votes, according to figures from the Election Commission website at 1pm.

Fadnavis expressed his views on social media, reinforcing that 'Ek Hain toh Safe hain' and 'Modi hain toh Mumkin hain' were instrumental during Modi's campaign. With over 210 assembly seats in their favor, the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, maintains its dominance as counting continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024