Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti's Dominance Led by Modi's Slogan
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praises the Mahayuti's strong performance in the assembly polls, attributing success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan. Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West assembly seat with a significant margin. The Mahayuti leads in over 210 out of 288 seats.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the ruling Mahayuti's performance in the assembly elections, crediting the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful 'ek hai toh safe hai' mantra.
In the Nagpur South West assembly seat, Fadnavis holds a leading margin of 19,437 votes, according to figures from the Election Commission website at 1pm.
Fadnavis expressed his views on social media, reinforcing that 'Ek Hain toh Safe hain' and 'Modi hain toh Mumkin hain' were instrumental during Modi's campaign. With over 210 assembly seats in their favor, the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, maintains its dominance as counting continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
