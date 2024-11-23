Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma's Resounding Victory in Gambegre By-Election

In a significant political development, Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, the National People's Party (NPP) candidate and wife of Meghalaya's Chief Minister, secured a decisive win in the Gambegre bypoll. She won by a margin of over 4,500 votes, significantly increasing the NPP's strength in the state assembly.

Chandee amassed 12,679 votes, overpowering her closest competitor Sadhiarani M Sangma of the AITC, who secured 8,084 votes. Congress candidate Jingjang M Marak followed with 7,695 votes. This victory has raised the NPP's tally to 32 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Reacting to her triumph, Chandee expressed her gratitude, stating her confidence in winning. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma remarked that the outcome was anticipated as the voters of Gambegre have shown their willingness to support development-focused initiatives. Sangma thanked the electorate, highlighting their intelligence and desire for positive changes.

