Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma's Resounding Victory in Gambegre By-Election
Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma of the NPP secured a significant victory in the Gambegre constituency bypoll, boosting her party's presence in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Securing over 12,000 votes, she defeated her nearest rivals considerably. The result reflects voter desire for developmental change in Gambegre.
In a significant political development, Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, the National People's Party (NPP) candidate and wife of Meghalaya's Chief Minister, secured a decisive win in the Gambegre bypoll. She won by a margin of over 4,500 votes, significantly increasing the NPP's strength in the state assembly.
Chandee amassed 12,679 votes, overpowering her closest competitor Sadhiarani M Sangma of the AITC, who secured 8,084 votes. Congress candidate Jingjang M Marak followed with 7,695 votes. This victory has raised the NPP's tally to 32 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Reacting to her triumph, Chandee expressed her gratitude, stating her confidence in winning. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma remarked that the outcome was anticipated as the voters of Gambegre have shown their willingness to support development-focused initiatives. Sangma thanked the electorate, highlighting their intelligence and desire for positive changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
