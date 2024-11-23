Left Menu

BJP's Maharashtra Triumph: A Landslide Win against MVA

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scored a landslide victory in Maharashtra, winning 219 out of 288 assembly seats in contrast to the opposition's 51. In Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc showed leadership with the JMM in the lead. Celebrations ensued for BJP while Congress pondered their losses.

Updated: 23-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:16 IST
BJP's Maharashtra Triumph: A Landslide Win against MVA
  • India

The political landscape of Maharashtra has dramatically shifted, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a landslide victory. The alliance claimed 219 of the 288 assembly seats. This major win marginalizes the Congress-Shiv Sena(UBT)-NCP(SP) coalition, which managed only 51 seats, drastically changing the state's political narrative.

Adding to the intrigue was the opposition's struggle to galvanize support, especially as accusations of foul play echoed. Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged a conspiracy, questioning the mandate's authenticity. Despite these claims, the BJP's robust campaign and welfare initiatives were credited for this sweeping success.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, voters appeared to favor continuity with the INDIA bloc, where the JMM took the lead. Rajesh Thakur of Congress expressed confidence in forming the government again, with celebrations muted compared to their Maharashtra counterparts. As a whole, the results underscored BJP's political resilience while presenting challenges for the opposition to reflect upon.

