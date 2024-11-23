Mahayuti Alliance on Course for Historic Maharashtra Victory
As initial trends indicate a majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, BJP leaders credit development work, party efforts, and public trust in PM Modi for their success. While victory celebrations begin, discussions for the Chief Minister's position are set to follow the final results.
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of political events, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading towards a majority in Maharashtra, buoyed by initial election trends. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the choice voters made between 'Vichaar ki virasat' and 'Parivar ki virasat', opting for the former.
The victory is attributed to the development initiatives and relentless efforts by the BJP and its allies, as well as public faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trivedi emphasized that Maharashtra's elections were a referendum on the ideological legacy versus family legacy, and the people clearly supported the ideological path.
With Mahayuti nearing a landslide victory, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that, as in their collective campaign, the decision on the Chief Minister's post will also be made jointly once the final results are in. Celebrations erupted as the alliance leads in over 200 seats, with sweets being distributed in anticipation of a resounding win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
