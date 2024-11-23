Maharashtra Victory: BJP-Mahayuti's Development Priority Triumphs

Maharashtra's assembly elections resulted in a historic win for the BJP-Mahayuti alliance, celebrated for prioritizing development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed this performance, emphasizing the role of a 'double-engine government' in propelling the state towards growth.

According to Election Commission data trends, the Mahayuti was ahead in more than 210 of the 288 assembly seats, with the BJP securing a significant lead on over 120 seats, comfortably surpassing the halfway mark of 144.

Gadkari extended heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi and other leading party figures, expressing gratitude to voluntary organizations that bolstered voter awareness. Maharashtra saw a voter turnout of 66.05%, the highest since 1995, reflecting public engagement in the democratic process.

