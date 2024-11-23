Manorama Devi's Triumph in Bihar's Assembly Bypolls

NDA ally JD(U)'s nominee, Manorama Devi, emerged victorious in the Belaganj assembly seat during the Bihar bypolls, defeating RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh by a considerable margin of 21,391 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The bypolls were conducted across four constituencies, including Tarari, Ramgarh, and Imamganj. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), also an NDA ally, clinched the Imamganj seat.

ECI stated that Manorama Devi received 73,334 votes, surpassing her closest competitor Vishwanath Kumar Singh who garnered 51,943 votes. These constituencies were vacated as previous MLAs advanced to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)