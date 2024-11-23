Left Menu

Manorama Devi's Triumph in Bihar's Assembly Bypolls

Manorama Devi of JD(U) secured victory in the Belaganj assembly bypolls in Bihar, defeating RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh by over 21,000 votes. The bypolls had taken place in four constituencies, left vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won the Imamganj seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:08 IST
Manorama Devi's Triumph in Bihar's Assembly Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

NDA ally JD(U)'s nominee, Manorama Devi, emerged victorious in the Belaganj assembly seat during the Bihar bypolls, defeating RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh by a considerable margin of 21,391 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The bypolls were conducted across four constituencies, including Tarari, Ramgarh, and Imamganj. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), also an NDA ally, clinched the Imamganj seat.

ECI stated that Manorama Devi received 73,334 votes, surpassing her closest competitor Vishwanath Kumar Singh who garnered 51,943 votes. These constituencies were vacated as previous MLAs advanced to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024