Bittu Commends Farmer Leader's Decision to End Fast, Urges Harmony

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Sunday expressed gratitude towards veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal for calling off his fast at Bittu's behest. The minister anticipated that this act might pave the way for improved harmony and mutual trust between the farming community and the central government.

Highlighting the recent turmoil, Bittu attributed the unfortunate events at the Khanauri and Shambu borders to the AAP's actions, condemning their use of force against protesting farmers. Bittu assured that the BJP-led central government would never endorse coercive measures and is committed to maintaining amicable relations with farmers nationwide.

In an effort to address agricultural concerns, Bittu announced a meeting scheduled for May 4, extending previous discussions with the aim to resolve issues such as Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. He affirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding farmers' interests by forming a national consensus and inviting active dialogue, involving key ministers Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Chauhan, and Prahlad Joshi. The central government seeks to assure farmers of their commitment to peaceful negotiations and ruled out any arrests, as alleged under the Punjab government.

(With inputs from agencies.)