Maharashtra Elections: BJP's Resounding Victory and Coalition Success
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, securing leads in 222 of 288 assembly seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for this strong performance. The success is partly attributed to Fadnavis's leadership and the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the BJP's impressive performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain control in Maharashtra, leading in 222 out of 288 seats as counting progressed in the election process. The BJP has clinched three seats and is ahead in 124 others.
Sarita Fadnavis, Devendra's mother, expressed her joy over the alliance's success, crediting it to his leadership and the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. She emphasized his intelligence and courage as key factors for the electoral victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
