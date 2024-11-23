Devendra Fadnavis: The Resilient Rise of Maharashtra's Political Maverick
Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent political leader in Maharashtra, is poised to become the Chief Minister for a third time. His career highlights include strategic political manoeuvring and resilience, beginning as Nagpur's youngest mayor and advancing through significant roles within the BJP. His relationship with key figures like Modi has been crucial.
Devendra Fadnavis, once an obscure corporator, has steadily risen to become a defining figure in Maharashtra politics, now gearing up for a potential third term as Chief Minister.
Fadnavis' political ascent is marked by the strategic support from key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who have hailed him as a significant asset to the party.
The resilient journey of the 54-year-old leader is characterized by notable achievements and setbacks, including the brief second stint as Chief Minister and overcoming internal party challenges to secure positions of power and influence.
