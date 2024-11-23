BJP's Resurgence: A Political Sweep Across Key States

Union Minister Giriraj Singh addressed the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming election results for Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, stating that Lalu Prasad received a political setback in Uttar Pradesh. He acknowledged the results in Jharkhand and made remarks on the opposition's response to EVM integrity.

Singh highlighted the Maharashtra election results, emphasizing BJP's overwhelming success with over 60 percent of seats. Jay Pawar, representing Mahayuti, expressed gratitude towards voters, committing to fulfill promises and ensure progress.

The election climate in Uttar Pradesh shows BJP leading in several constituencies, alongside a varied opposition showing. The by-polls also involve significant contests, notably in Kerala. At 2:40 pm in Jharkhand, JMM is leading with BJP trailing behind. The upcoming final results hold national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)