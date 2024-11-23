BJP Secures Major Wins in Rajasthan Bypolls Amid Recounts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared significant success in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, according to state BJP President Madan Rathore.

With candidates ahead in Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh, and Salumbar, the party remains optimistic about a similar outcome in Dausa, where recounts are currently taking place.

Despite losing the Chorasi seat, the BJP noted an improved vote count in comparison to previous elections, reflecting an upward trajectory in their electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)