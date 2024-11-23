Left Menu

BJP Secures Major Wins in Rajasthan Bypolls Amid Recounts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed victory in the recent Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, securing leads in five key constituencies with recounts underway in Dausa. The BJP highlighted improved performance despite a loss in the Chorasi seat, won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:11 IST
BJP Secures Major Wins in Rajasthan Bypolls Amid Recounts
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared significant success in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, according to state BJP President Madan Rathore.

With candidates ahead in Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh, and Salumbar, the party remains optimistic about a similar outcome in Dausa, where recounts are currently taking place.

Despite losing the Chorasi seat, the BJP noted an improved vote count in comparison to previous elections, reflecting an upward trajectory in their electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024