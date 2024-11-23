BJP Secures Major Wins in Rajasthan Bypolls Amid Recounts
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed victory in the recent Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, securing leads in five key constituencies with recounts underway in Dausa. The BJP highlighted improved performance despite a loss in the Chorasi seat, won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared significant success in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, according to state BJP President Madan Rathore.
With candidates ahead in Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh, and Salumbar, the party remains optimistic about a similar outcome in Dausa, where recounts are currently taking place.
Despite losing the Chorasi seat, the BJP noted an improved vote count in comparison to previous elections, reflecting an upward trajectory in their electoral performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
AfDB’s Adaptation Benefits Mechanism Wins Grand Prix for Pioneering Urban Climate Resilience Finance
Ecobank Wins Record-Breaking 14 Awards in 2024, Recognized as Africa's Leading Pan-African Financial Services Provider
Republican Don Bacon wins reelection to U.S House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, reports AP.
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections