Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Secures Resounding Victory
The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has achieved a landmark victory in assembly elections, securing or leading in 224 out of 288 seats. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds Prime Minister Modi's influence and asserts consensus on the chief minister selection. Mahayuti emphasizes unity among leaders and communities.
The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has marked a sweeping success in the assembly elections, triumphantly clinching or leading in 224 out of 288 seats. This historic win exemplifies the state's overwhelming support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Fadnavis remarked that the victory reflects the unified backing across different communities, aligning with Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan. He assured there would be no row over the chief ministership, as it was always intended that leaders from the three-parties would collectively choose the CM.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude to the BJP's central leadership, crediting the alliance's teamwork for its success. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to the leaders as the Mahayuti surges towards a commanding lead, as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lags behind.
