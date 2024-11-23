BJP Surges Ahead in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The BJP has made significant strides in the Maharashtra assembly elections, having secured 24 seats and maintaining a lead in 106 others. Its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, have also made their marks with 15 and 14 seats respectively.

Among the prominent victors from the BJP, sitting MLA Nitesh Rane successfully retained his Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district, while state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar clinched victory in Colaba. Shivendraraje Bhonsle and Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil also retained their seats with substantial margins.

The Shiv Sena's notable success includes Nilesh Rane's victory, while the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saw triumphs such as Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's win in the Dindori constituency and Aditi Tatkare's success in Shrivardhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)