Congress' Surprise Victory in Vijaypur: A Triumph of Resilience and Integrity

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh faced a setback when Minister Ramniwas Rawat lost the Vijaypur assembly bypoll to Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra by 7,364 votes.

Rawat, a former Congress member, had previously secured the Vijaypur seat multiple times before joining the BJP and serving as the forest minister in the Mohan Yadav government.

Amid accusations of voter bribery and police misconduct against Congress workers, the victory symbolized a testament to the party's determination and faith in democratic principles, according to state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

