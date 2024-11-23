Congress' Surprise Victory in Vijaypur: A Triumph of Resilience and Integrity
In a significant upset in Madhya Pradesh, BJP minister Ramniwas Rawat lost the Vijaypur bypoll to Mukesh Malhotra of Congress by 7,364 votes. Rawat, who switched from Congress, faced resistance amid allegations of voter bribery. Congress hailed the victory as a triumph of democratic values and worker perseverance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh faced a setback when Minister Ramniwas Rawat lost the Vijaypur assembly bypoll to Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra by 7,364 votes.
Rawat, a former Congress member, had previously secured the Vijaypur seat multiple times before joining the BJP and serving as the forest minister in the Mohan Yadav government.
Amid accusations of voter bribery and police misconduct against Congress workers, the victory symbolized a testament to the party's determination and faith in democratic principles, according to state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Vijaypur
- bypoll
- Congress
- BJP
- Ramniwas Rawat
- Mukesh Malhotra
- election
- vote
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance