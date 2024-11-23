Left Menu

Congress' Surprise Victory in Vijaypur: A Triumph of Resilience and Integrity

In a significant upset in Madhya Pradesh, BJP minister Ramniwas Rawat lost the Vijaypur bypoll to Mukesh Malhotra of Congress by 7,364 votes. Rawat, who switched from Congress, faced resistance amid allegations of voter bribery. Congress hailed the victory as a triumph of democratic values and worker perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:22 IST
Congress' Surprise Victory in Vijaypur: A Triumph of Resilience and Integrity
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh faced a setback when Minister Ramniwas Rawat lost the Vijaypur assembly bypoll to Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra by 7,364 votes.

Rawat, a former Congress member, had previously secured the Vijaypur seat multiple times before joining the BJP and serving as the forest minister in the Mohan Yadav government.

Amid accusations of voter bribery and police misconduct against Congress workers, the victory symbolized a testament to the party's determination and faith in democratic principles, according to state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024