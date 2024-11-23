Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Denounces 'Distorted' Electoral Politics in Historic Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh bypolls as the 'most distorted form of electoral politics' and emphasized a corruption-ridden election process. Despite challenges, the Samajwadi Party's Naseem Solanki won in Sishamau. The bypolls were triggered by disqualifications and political shifts, impacting the political landscape significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:57 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, labeled the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls as the 'most distorted' illustration of electoral politics. He asserted that the election process has become synonymous with corruption, a claim he supported with photographic evidence of malpractice.

Despite the obstacles, Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in certain key constituencies including Sishamau, where Naseem Solanki triumphed over BJP's Suresh Awasthi by an 8,564 vote margin. The bypolls were instigated following the disqualification of Irfan Solanki due to a criminal conviction, underscoring significant political shifts.

The results further shaped the political dynamics: Samajwadi Party bolstered its presence, and notable party alliances were tested. The Congress did not field candidates, instead supporting its ally, the Samajwadi Party. While BJP retains a stronghold in the assembly, SP's gains underscore ongoing electoral volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

