BJP Secures Decisive Wins in Amravati
Yashomati Thakur, former minister and Congress MLA, lost to BJP's Rajesh Wankhede in Teosa constituency by 7,974 votes. In Achalpur, BJP's Pravin Tayade defeated Prahar Janshakti Party's Bachchu Kadu by 12,131 votes. Both contests highlighted BJP's strong performance in these Maharashtra districts.
In a significant political shift, the BJP emerged victorious in two key assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Former minister and Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur was defeated by BJP's Rajesh Wankhede, who secured 99,099 votes to Thakur's 91,125, resulting in a 7,974-vote margin.
The political tide also turned in Achalpur, where BJP's Pravin Tayade defeated the four-time MLA of the Prahar Janshakti Party, Bachchu Kadu, by a substantial 12,131 votes. Tayade garnered 78,201 votes compared to Kadu's 66,070.
This outcome underscores the BJP's robust influence in the region, marking a decisive moment in Amravati's political landscape.
