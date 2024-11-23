Regional Polls and Political Landscapes: Eastern Insights

Political dynamics in Eastern India saw significant shifts as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) solidified its position by retaining five seats, including a critical gain from the BJP in Madarihat, West Bengal.

In Assam, the BJP and its allies secured two assembly seats and led in three others, affirming their influence in the state's political arena.

The NDA emerged victorious in four assembly segments in Bihar, while Hemant Soren's alliance in Jharkhand indicated dominance, leading in at least 56 seats.

