Regional Polls and Political Landscapes: Eastern Insights

This report highlights the by-election outcomes in Eastern India. The TMC retained five seats in West Bengal, while the BJP held its ground in Assam. In Bihar, the NDA won four segments, and Hemant Soren's alliance led in Jharkhand. Additional updates include Meghalaya and Sikkim electoral wins and events in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:02 IST
Political dynamics in Eastern India saw significant shifts as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) solidified its position by retaining five seats, including a critical gain from the BJP in Madarihat, West Bengal.

In Assam, the BJP and its allies secured two assembly seats and led in three others, affirming their influence in the state's political arena.

The NDA emerged victorious in four assembly segments in Bihar, while Hemant Soren's alliance in Jharkhand indicated dominance, leading in at least 56 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

