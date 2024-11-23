BJP's Resounding Victory in Assam Bypolls: A Testament to Good Governance
The BJP-led NDA secured a clean sweep in the Assam bypolls, winning all five Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the victory to the support for good governance and development. BJP contested in three constituencies while allies AGP and UPPL won in the remaining two.
The ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam emerged victorious in the state bypolls, sweeping all five Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed this clean win to the unwavering public support for effective governance and the state's development.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Sarma expressed gratitude to the people of Assam and highlighted the success as a reflection of their endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. "The NDA's 5/5 victory marks the public's faith in 'Adarniya' Modi Ji's governance," he noted.
The BJP fielded candidates in Samaguri, Behali, and Dholai, while allies AGP and UPPL contested Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively. Election Commission data confirms victories for AGP and UPPL, with the BJP leading robustly in Samaguri and Dholai, securing the remaining wins.
