Hemant Soren: Championing Tribal Rights through Political Adversity

Hemant Soren, now 49, is Jharkhand's youngest chief minister. His political journey, marked by legal battles and party struggles, has seen him emerge as a strong advocate for tribal rights.

Overcoming significant hurdles, Soren became Jharkhand's CM for a third term, shortly after being released from jail on bail. He addressed over 200 rallies alongside his wife during recent elections, underscoring his continued influence.

Accusing the central government of destabilizing his administration, Soren's tenure has been filled with initiatives such as the 'Apke Adhikar, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' scheme, aimed at bringing government services to the people, while his vocal opposition to resource exploitation remains central to his political identity.

