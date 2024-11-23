Ajit Pawar: The New Face of Maharashtra Politics
Sharad Pawar's political career faces a significant setback as Ajit Pawar leads the NCP to a landslide victory in the Maharashtra polls, eclipsing Sharad's faction. This development casts doubts over Sharad Pawar's future in politics, with the party experiencing a potential decline.
Sharad Pawar has suffered a significant blow in his extensive political career as recent elections in Maharashtra mark a turning point in the state's political landscape. The 83-year-old veteran lost ground to his nephew, Ajit Pawar, leading to a rout for the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction.
Ajit Pawar, capitalizing on a split within the party, has led the NCP to a formidable victory in the Maharashtra polls. Emerging as a key player, Ajit moved away from his uncle's shadow to align with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, clinching 19 seats and leading in 22 more, while Sharad's faction struggled.
This electoral loss challenges Sharad Pawar's legacy and role within the party, raising questions about his next political move. Once a dominant force, Sharad's leadership now faces scrutiny as political tides shift in favor of Ajit Pawar's ascending stature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
