Left Menu

Ajit Pawar: The New Face of Maharashtra Politics

Sharad Pawar's political career faces a significant setback as Ajit Pawar leads the NCP to a landslide victory in the Maharashtra polls, eclipsing Sharad's faction. This development casts doubts over Sharad Pawar's future in politics, with the party experiencing a potential decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:38 IST
Ajit Pawar: The New Face of Maharashtra Politics
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar has suffered a significant blow in his extensive political career as recent elections in Maharashtra mark a turning point in the state's political landscape. The 83-year-old veteran lost ground to his nephew, Ajit Pawar, leading to a rout for the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction.

Ajit Pawar, capitalizing on a split within the party, has led the NCP to a formidable victory in the Maharashtra polls. Emerging as a key player, Ajit moved away from his uncle's shadow to align with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, clinching 19 seats and leading in 22 more, while Sharad's faction struggled.

This electoral loss challenges Sharad Pawar's legacy and role within the party, raising questions about his next political move. Once a dominant force, Sharad's leadership now faces scrutiny as political tides shift in favor of Ajit Pawar's ascending stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024