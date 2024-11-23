Maharashtra's Mahayuti Triumphs: A Historic Victory in Assembly Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Thursday conceded defeat to the Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly election, admitting that his party failed to foresee the massive victory. Dubey extended his congratulations to the Mahayuti alliance, urging Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership to reflect on this significant setback.

"We couldn't recognize this tsunami," Dubey remarked, highlighting the supremacy of the people's verdict in a democracy. He acknowledged the need for introspection after such a substantial loss, supporting the broad appeal of their manifesto which addressed various societal segments.

Shiv Sena ally and leader, Shaina NC, hailed the outcome as a "historic victory," attributing it to the Mahayuti alliance's developmental initiatives in Maharashtra. "Our progress, turning affection into votes, reflects our commitment to a developed India," she stated, contrasting with the opposition's focus on appeasement politics.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the "unprecedented victory," underscoring support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated the slogan 'ek hain toh safe hain' as a unifying factor across communities. With Mahayuti securing or leading in 227 of 288 assembly seats, the coalition's dominance was undisputed.

Fadnavis further assured coalition harmony concerning leadership decisions, emphasizing agreement on concurrent party consultations post-elections. "There will be no dispute on the CM's face," he confirmed, reflecting a unified front in governance anticipated by Mahayuti's triumph over the opposition's 54-seat hold.

