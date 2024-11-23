Left Menu

Bommai Acknowledges Shiggaon By-Election Defeat, Questions Congress Victory Tactics

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai accepted the Shiggaon constituency by-election results, congratulating Congress winner Yasir Khan Pathan. Bommai, claiming Congress used money power and government machinery, emphasized it wasn't a verdict on BJP's performance. Highlighting BJP's past by-election successes, he criticized Congress's assumption of ongoing governance approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:51 IST
Former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid reflection on the Shiggaon constituency by-election results, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai acknowledged his defeat and extended congratulations to the Congress candidate, Yasir Khan Pathan. He expressed hope that the developmental progress in the region would continue under the new leadership.

Speaking at a press event in Hubballi, Bommai reflected on his campaign, noting his earlier confidence based on public responses. However, he alleged that the Congress had secured their win by deploying substantial financial resources, aided by their control over government machinery. He portrayed the electoral battle as a confrontation between his personal efforts and the ruling party's influence.

Bommai reiterated the BJP's past successes in by-elections, suggesting the results were not indicative of the state government's performance. Highlighting that by-elections tend to favor the ruling party, he pointed out BJP's previous triumphs but reminded Congress not to see this as validation of their governance. He also commented on Maharashtra elections, attributing BJP wins to Modi's leadership and development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

