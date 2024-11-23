BJP's Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In a stunning electoral victory, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained its hold on Maharashtra, capturing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) struggled, leading in only 50 seats.

With results finalized in 164 seats, the BJP emerged triumphant under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, who is seen as instrumental in securing this sweeping success. Fadnavis is expected to take the oath as Chief Minister for a third term at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The outcome is a blow to the MVA, which had hoped to challenge the ruling coalition. Despite initial confidence, the alliance failed to meet voter expectations. The BJP's success signifies strong public support for PM Narendra Modi, with significant contributions from women voters playing a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)