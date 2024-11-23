BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Testament to Modi's Leadership

In an emphatic display of political dominance, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra with a record majority, a feat credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his catchphrase 'Ek hai to safe hai', according to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Poonawalla praised the public of Maharashtra for reaffirming their trust in PM Modi's leadership, citing the developmental accomplishments of the Mahayuti government. He emphasized, "The sweeping victory is a testament to the citizens' faith in Modi's promise: 'Modi hai to munkin hai'. Modi represents pro-incumbency, performance, and delivery."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the Mahayuti's "unprecedented victory", crediting the unity of communities across the state. He assured there will be no disagreements regarding the Chief Minister's role, marking a win for BJP, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Ramdas Athawale. The election results show BJP leading with 126 seats, Shiv Sena following with 55 leads, and NCP with 37.

(With inputs from agencies.)