BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Reflects on Challenging Jharkhand Outcome

In a recent setback for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's election in-charge for Jharkhand, expressed deep disappointment over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lagging behind the INDIA alliance in the state elections. Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma shared his personal sorrow, noting that despite triumphing in all five by-elections in Assam, the Jharkhand loss was particularly painful due to the relentless efforts put forth by dedicated party workers.

Reaffirming the BJP's mission to drive Jharkhand along a developmental path and meet the aspirations of its youth, Sarma humbly accepted the electoral outcome. "We contested with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and champion its development," he expressed, emphasizing the fundamental democratic principle of respecting the people's mandate. Sarma pledged continued support and solidarity to party workers during these trying times.

In a gracious acknowledgment of the electoral results, Sarma extended his congratulations to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its leader, Hemant Soren, for their electoral triumph. Praising the JMM-led alliance's success, he expressed confidence in Soren's ability to guide Jharkhand towards progress and development. As per the Election Commission, the JMM alliance is leading on 56 seats, overshadowing the BJP alliance's tally of 24 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)