BJP Triumphs Again: Asha Nautiyal Wins Kedarnath Seat
In the Kedarnath Assembly bypoll, BJP's Asha Nautiyal defeated Congress' Manoj Rawat by 5,622 votes, marking her third victory from this constituency. The bypoll was held following the death of MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. The result reaffirms BJP's stronghold in this pilgrimage region.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully retained the Kedarnath Assembly seat in Uttarakhand, with Asha Nautiyal defeating her Congress counterpart, Manoj Rawat, by a margin of 5,622 votes.
Nautiyal, the president of the state Mahila Morcha, maintained a leading position throughout the vote count, securing her third win from this constituency after previous victories in 2002 and 2007.
This bypoll, necessitated by the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, saw a voter turnout of 57.64%. The win is particularly significant for the BJP, emphasizing the party's sustained influence in the region, especially after its recent challenges in losing another pilgrimage seat, Badrinath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
