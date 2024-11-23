Left Menu

Thackeray Reels from Maha Poll Shock as Mahayuti Triumphs

Uddhav Thackeray expressed disbelief over the Maharashtra poll results, which saw the BJP-led Mahayuti achieve unexpected success. The MVA, including Thackeray's Sena (UBT), was heavily defeated. Thackeray vowed to continue fighting for Maharashtra's rights as Mahayuti secured over 230 of the 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:54 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition scored a resounding victory in the Maharashtra polls, a result that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray described as both unexpected and bewildering. Thackeray addressed the media, expressing disbelief over the electorate of Maharashtra heeding Mahayuti's call.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, suffered a significant defeat. The alliance managed to secure only about 50 seats, contrary to their confident predictions to outshine the Mahayuti. Thackeray remarked that the results resembled a political tsunami rather than a mere wave.

Thackeray vowed to persevere in advocating for Maharashtra's rights despite the setback. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti coalition, which included the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, claimed victory in over 230 out of 288 seats. Uddhav's rival, Eknath Shinde, led his faction to success by securing leadership in 57 seats.

