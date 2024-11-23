BJP Dominates Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls
The BJP clinched five seats in the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally RLD won one seat. The Samajwadi Party secured two seats, retaining its stronghold in Sishamau and Karhal. The bypolls witnessed significant contests, with parties like Congress and BSP participating intensely.
In the recently concluded bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, securing five out of the nine assembly seats contested. As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, the BJP's alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), added another seat to their kitty, claiming victory in Meerapur.
The Samajwadi Party (SP), despite losing some ground, managed to retain its hold on the Sishamau and Karhal constituencies. The bypoll in Sishamau was highlighted by the disqualification of the sitting SP MLA, which necessitated the election.
While BJP's wins included Ghaziabad and Phulpur, their candidates outperformed in several key areas, leading to a politically significant win at Kundarki. Congress abstained from active participation, choosing to support its INDIA bloc ally SP.
