BJP Dominates Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

In the recently concluded bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, securing five out of the nine assembly seats contested. As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, the BJP's alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), added another seat to their kitty, claiming victory in Meerapur.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), despite losing some ground, managed to retain its hold on the Sishamau and Karhal constituencies. The bypoll in Sishamau was highlighted by the disqualification of the sitting SP MLA, which necessitated the election.

While BJP's wins included Ghaziabad and Phulpur, their candidates outperformed in several key areas, leading to a politically significant win at Kundarki. Congress abstained from active participation, choosing to support its INDIA bloc ally SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)