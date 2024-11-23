BJP's Resounding Wins in Assembly Bypolls: A Testament to PM Modi's Leadership
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, secured a significant victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, winning four out of nine seats. BJP's success extended to Maharashtra, where the party's alliance triumphed over opposition, reflecting public trust in Modi's vision and policies.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributing the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP secured four out of nine seats, while its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), claimed the Meerapur seat.
Addressing the media in Lucknow, CM Adityanath also hailed the BJP-Mahayuti alliance's triumph in Maharashtra as a rejection of divisive ideologies. He emphasized the public's faith in Modi's vision, marking this as a victory for the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed optimism for future wins, particularly in Karhal, as the BJP continues to leverage Modi's policies to gain public trust. Meanwhile, SP leader Dimple Yadav acknowledged the challenging conditions of the bypolls and maintained confidence in securing four seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
