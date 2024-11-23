Left Menu

AAP Triumphs in Punjab Bypolls, Blunts Congress

In Punjab's bypolls, AAP captured Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal seats, while Congress won Barnala. BJP failed to secure any seat. The results boost Punjab's ruling AAP, increasing its assembly seats to 94. Celebrations ensued as AAP leaders and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the victories.

Updated: 23-11-2024 19:34 IST
In a turn that bolstered the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the party seized control of the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal seats in the recent bypolls, leaving the Congress with a solitary win in Barnala. The outcomes, declared on Saturday, highlight AAP's growing influence in the region.

The bypolls, conducted on November 20, followed the election of incumbent legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. AAP's breach of the traditional Congress strongholds of Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak emphasized its expanding reach, despite losing its Barnala stronghold to Congress, the main opposition.

The BJP fell short, with its candidates finishing a distant third in all four contests. Despite this setback, AAP leaders celebrated their victories with fervor, marking a significant political shift in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)

