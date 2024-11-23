Cease-Fire Chaos: The Rising Toll in Lebanon and Gaza

In a significant escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals and left dozens injured in central Beirut. The strikes come amidst ongoing attempts by diplomats, including US envoy Amos Hochstein, to negotiate a cease-fire in the 13-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that over 3,500 people have been killed and 15,000 wounded as a result of the fighting, with 1.2 million displaced. Meanwhile, Israel faces its own casualties, with about 90 soldiers and close to 50 civilians killed.

The situation is equally dire in Gaza, where airstrikes have worsened humanitarian conditions. At least 80 people were killed in recent attacks, exacerbating a death toll that has reached 44,000 in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Questions about accountability emerge as the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)