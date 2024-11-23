Left Menu

Cease-Fire Chaos: The Rising Toll in Lebanon and Gaza

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza have resulted in multiple casualties and significant damage, with over 13 months of conflict escalating. Efforts to broker a cease-fire are ongoing, but hostilities continue and impact both Lebanese and Israeli populations. International reactions to ICC warrants for key figures remain mixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:35 IST
Cease-Fire Chaos: The Rising Toll in Lebanon and Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals and left dozens injured in central Beirut. The strikes come amidst ongoing attempts by diplomats, including US envoy Amos Hochstein, to negotiate a cease-fire in the 13-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that over 3,500 people have been killed and 15,000 wounded as a result of the fighting, with 1.2 million displaced. Meanwhile, Israel faces its own casualties, with about 90 soldiers and close to 50 civilians killed.

The situation is equally dire in Gaza, where airstrikes have worsened humanitarian conditions. At least 80 people were killed in recent attacks, exacerbating a death toll that has reached 44,000 in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Questions about accountability emerge as the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024