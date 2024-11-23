Left Menu

BJP's Sweeping Victory in Maharashtra: A Testament to Development and Leadership

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, praised BJP's triumph in Maharashtra, emphasizing the rejection of Congress by voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Celebrating this success, Thakur credited Prime Minister Modi for guiding development, and stressed continued progress with the BJP-Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:43 IST
Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, lauded the BJP's decisive victory in Maharashtra, attributing it to development, good governance, and strong leadership.

In a press statement, Thakur remarked that voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have dismissed Congress, signaling a shift towards the BJP. Maharashtra saw a saffron wave as the BJP-led Mahayuti secured a landslide win, while Jharkhand's INDIA bloc maintained its hold.

Thakur expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the role of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra's development. He expressed confidence in the 'double engine' government's ability to propel Maharashtra forward with its agenda of progress, highlighting public trust in BJP's promises over Congress's perceived false guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

