Kalpana Soren's Political Ascendancy: A Win in Jharkhand

Kalpana Soren, spouse of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, clinched a significant victory in the Gandey seat by defeating BJP's Muniya Devi. This triumph follows her previous bypoll win against BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma, highlighting her growing political influence in Jharkhand's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:48 IST
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marked a significant political achievement by securing victory in the Gandey seat with a margin of 17,142 votes, overcoming BJP's Muniya Devi.

This win on June 4 during a bypoll follows her earlier success when she defeated BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by a notable 27,149 votes in another contest. Kalpana's political journey gained momentum during the JMM 51st foundation day celebration in Giridih on March 4.

Her growing influence in the region is evident as she continues to establish herself as a formidable force in Jharkhand's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

