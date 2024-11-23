Kalpana Soren's Political Ascendancy: A Win in Jharkhand

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marked a significant political achievement by securing victory in the Gandey seat with a margin of 17,142 votes, overcoming BJP's Muniya Devi.

This win on June 4 during a bypoll follows her earlier success when she defeated BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by a notable 27,149 votes in another contest. Kalpana's political journey gained momentum during the JMM 51st foundation day celebration in Giridih on March 4.

Her growing influence in the region is evident as she continues to establish herself as a formidable force in Jharkhand's political arena.

