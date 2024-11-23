Defamation Drama: Ex-MLA Chaitanya Sharma's Spirited Defense
Former MLA Chaitanya Sharma has filed a criminal defamation case against contractor Surendra Kumar, accusing him of conspiracy and cheating. Sharma denies knowing Kumar or receiving funds, alleging political motives behind the accusations. He criticizes the current government's performance in Gagret, demanding transparency and development.
Chaitanya Sharma, a former MLA from Himachal Pradesh's Gagret, is embroiled in a criminal defamation lawsuit against contractor Surendra Kumar. Kumar has accused Sharma and his aides of fraudulent activities.
At a press conference, Sharma categorically denied the allegations, claiming a political conspiracy against him. He argued that he never received money and demanded proof.
Accusing the ruling Congress of misleading the public, Sharma criticized the government's handling of development projects in Gagret and restated his commitment to serving the region despite ongoing political challenges.
