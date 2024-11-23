Defamation Drama: Ex-MLA Chaitanya Sharma's Spirited Defense

Chaitanya Sharma, a former MLA from Himachal Pradesh's Gagret, is embroiled in a criminal defamation lawsuit against contractor Surendra Kumar. Kumar has accused Sharma and his aides of fraudulent activities.

At a press conference, Sharma categorically denied the allegations, claiming a political conspiracy against him. He argued that he never received money and demanded proof.

Accusing the ruling Congress of misleading the public, Sharma criticized the government's handling of development projects in Gagret and restated his commitment to serving the region despite ongoing political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)