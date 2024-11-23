BJP's Victory in Uttar Pradesh: A Triumph of Development Politics

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary celebrated the party's sweeping success in the state assembly bypolls, crediting the victory to the electorate's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chaudhary emphasized the BJP's win in the Kundarki seat of Moradabad district, noting it as a repudiation of caste, region, and religion-based politics. He extended gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh for their trust and support, affirming the BJP's commitment to welfare policies.

The BJP's triumph, winning seven of nine seats alongside ally RLD, cemented its political influence in the region, while signaling strong public backing for its developmental vision and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)