Unexpected Maharashtra Poll Results Stir Controversy

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed disbelief over Maharashtra assembly election results, where the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition had an overwhelming victory. Thackeray cast doubts on the results' credibility, citing a stark contrast to previous elections and pledging to advocate for Maharashtra's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:29 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced disbelief at the unexpected results of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition claimed an overwhelming victory, sparking concerns about the election's authenticity.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray, who was seen as a guiding figure during the pandemic, expressed his astonishment and allegations against the results. The Mahayuti's thumping win deviated sharply from prior Lok Sabha polls where Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed dominantly.

Despite speculation over future leadership under BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, and internal strife within the Shiv Sena, Thackeray promised continued advocacy for Maharashtra's populace amid growing issues of unemployment and agricultural distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

