Unexpected Maharashtra Poll Results Stir Controversy
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed disbelief over Maharashtra assembly election results, where the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition had an overwhelming victory. Thackeray cast doubts on the results' credibility, citing a stark contrast to previous elections and pledging to advocate for Maharashtra's rights.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced disbelief at the unexpected results of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition claimed an overwhelming victory, sparking concerns about the election's authenticity.
Addressing a press conference, Thackeray, who was seen as a guiding figure during the pandemic, expressed his astonishment and allegations against the results. The Mahayuti's thumping win deviated sharply from prior Lok Sabha polls where Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed dominantly.
Despite speculation over future leadership under BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, and internal strife within the Shiv Sena, Thackeray promised continued advocacy for Maharashtra's populace amid growing issues of unemployment and agricultural distress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Amit Shah Criticizes MVA Over Article 370 Demand at Rally
Amit Shah Rallies Support for Mahayuti, Asserts Development in Maharashtra
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule