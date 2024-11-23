Unexpected Maharashtra Poll Results Stir Controversy

In a shocking development, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced disbelief at the unexpected results of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition claimed an overwhelming victory, sparking concerns about the election's authenticity.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray, who was seen as a guiding figure during the pandemic, expressed his astonishment and allegations against the results. The Mahayuti's thumping win deviated sharply from prior Lok Sabha polls where Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed dominantly.

Despite speculation over future leadership under BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, and internal strife within the Shiv Sena, Thackeray promised continued advocacy for Maharashtra's populace amid growing issues of unemployment and agricultural distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)